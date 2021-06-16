MARKET NEWS

Minda Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,306.11 crore, up 73.26% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,306.11 crore in March 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 753.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021 up 988.78% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.56 crore in March 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2020.

Minda Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Minda Ind shares closed at 637.40 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.16% returns over the last 6 months and 127.69% over the last 12 months.

Minda Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,306.111,081.95753.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,306.111,081.95753.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials733.65546.01345.40
Purchase of Traded Goods121.10178.70128.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.85-24.208.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost153.40123.24102.05
Depreciation51.7643.6136.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.71128.20117.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.6486.3915.99
Other Income4.164.7819.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.8091.1735.80
Interest7.0010.2510.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.8080.9224.99
Exceptional Items-10.00---17.19
P/L Before Tax80.8080.927.80
Tax24.5119.522.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.2961.405.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.2961.405.17
Equity Share Capital54.3954.3952.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.310.20
Diluted EPS1.982.310.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.310.20
Diluted EPS1.982.310.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

