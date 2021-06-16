Minda Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,306.11 crore, up 73.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,306.11 crore in March 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 753.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021 up 988.78% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.56 crore in March 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2020.

Minda Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Minda Ind shares closed at 637.40 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.16% returns over the last 6 months and 127.69% over the last 12 months.