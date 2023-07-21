MIC Electronics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 241.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in June 2023 up 241.32% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 up 564% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 23.70 on July 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.12% returns over the last 12 months.