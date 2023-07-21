English
    MIC Electronics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 241.32% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in June 2023 up 241.32% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 up 564% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    MIC Electronics shares closed at 23.70 on July 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.12% returns over the last 12 months.

    MIC Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.2611.012.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.2611.012.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.392.411.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.499.461.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.08-4.65-1.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.480.910.84
    Depreciation0.550.540.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.880.471.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.551.87-1.36
    Other Income0.220.720.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.772.59-1.12
    Interest0.540.160.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.232.43-1.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.232.43-1.24
    Tax-0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.242.43-1.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.242.43-1.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.242.43-1.24
    Equity Share Capital44.2944.2944.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.11-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.060.11-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.11-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.060.11-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

