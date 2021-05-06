Megasoft Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2021 down 1.16% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021 up 111.98% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021 up 842.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Megasoft shares closed at 13.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.93% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.