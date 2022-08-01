MBL Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 84.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in June 2022 down 84.98% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 85.65% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 up 17.85% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

MBL Infra shares closed at 19.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.