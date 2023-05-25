Max India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 54.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.

Max India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Max India shares closed at 90.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.