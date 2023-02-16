English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mawana Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 487.59 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 56.62% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 38.68% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
    Mawana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in December 2021.Mawana Sugars shares closed at 85.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -6.68% over the last 12 months.
    Mawana Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations481.84341.43487.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations481.84341.43487.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials368.062.64337.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02-0.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.46314.3367.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1518.6217.73
    Depreciation9.088.4610.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8731.8831.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.21-34.2823.72
    Other Income1.100.740.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.31-33.5424.44
    Interest3.998.564.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.32-42.1020.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.32-42.1020.30
    Tax1.87-10.475.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.45-31.6314.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.45-31.6314.87
    Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.65-8.093.80
    Diluted EPS1.65-8.093.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.65-8.093.80
    Diluted EPS1.65-8.093.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mawana Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm