Marvel Vinyls Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.09 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.09 crore in September 2021 up 25.88% from Rs. 61.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021 down 34.58% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021 down 24% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020.

Marvel Vinyls EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2020.