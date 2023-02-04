English
    Marico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 1,855.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 373.00 crore in December 2021.

    Marico
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,891.001,909.001,855.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,891.001,909.001,855.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials887.001,076.001,019.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods115.00140.0095.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.00-37.0027.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.00100.0092.00
    Depreciation28.0025.0026.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--112.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses330.00210.00323.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.00283.00273.00
    Other Income35.00131.0074.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax347.00414.00347.00
    Interest9.0010.008.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax338.00404.00339.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax338.00404.00339.00
    Tax84.0070.0061.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities254.00334.00278.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period254.00334.00278.00
    Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.582.16
    Diluted EPS1.972.582.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.582.16
    Diluted EPS1.972.582.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited