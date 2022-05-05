English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 13.2% to Rs 257 crore

    Its revenue from operations during January-March 2022 jumped 7 per cent to Rs 2,161 cr, compared with Rs 2012 crore in the year-ago period.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    FMCG firm & largest hair oil maker Marico Ltd reported an increase of 13.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 227 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

    Its revenue from operations during January-March 2022 jumped 7 per cent to Rs 2,161 crore, compared with Rs 2012 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's EBITDA increased from Rs 319 crore to Rs 346 crore in the fourth quarter on a year-on-year basis. And, EBITDA Margin was at 16%, as compared to 15.8% in Q4FY21, up by 20 bps.

    Revenue from the domestic market jumped 5%, with 1% underlying volume growth. The International business delivered 12% constant currency growth in the quarter.

    Close
    The FMCG major in its statement said, "In India, rising inflation levels, exacerbated by geo-political tensions, continued to weigh down the

    overall consumption sentiment, and even more so in rural. FMCG market continued to decline in Q4 in volume terms."

    The company also said while the domestic business was steady in a challenging consumption environment, the international business posted

    a healthy double-digit revenue growth.

    Shares of Marico Ltd on May 5 settled at Rs 520.45 on the BSE, up 0.15 per cent (or 0.80 points) from the previous close.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Marico #Q4 Earnings #Q4 earnings results #Q4FY22 #Results
    first published: May 5, 2022 04:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.