Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 110.93% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.