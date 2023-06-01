English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 110.93% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

    Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.

    Manjeera Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3612.4424.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3612.4424.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.537.5215.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.760.58
    Depreciation1.391.411.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.456.795.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.44-4.041.97
    Other Income5.261.803.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-2.245.89
    Interest10.1410.7715.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.33-13.01-9.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.33-13.01-9.53
    Tax-0.140.460.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.19-13.47-10.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.19-13.47-10.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.19-13.47-10.46
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.74-10.77-8.36
    Diluted EPS-9.74-10.77-8.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.74-10.77-8.36
    Diluted EPS-9.74-10.77-8.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Manjeera Const #Manjeera Constructions #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:55 pm