Manjeera Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 110.93% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.36
|12.44
|24.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.36
|12.44
|24.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.53
|7.52
|15.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.76
|0.58
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.41
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.45
|6.79
|5.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.44
|-4.04
|1.97
|Other Income
|5.26
|1.80
|3.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-2.24
|5.89
|Interest
|10.14
|10.77
|15.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.33
|-13.01
|-9.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.33
|-13.01
|-9.53
|Tax
|-0.14
|0.46
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.19
|-13.47
|-10.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.19
|-13.47
|-10.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.19
|-13.47
|-10.46
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.74
|-10.77
|-8.36
|Diluted EPS
|-9.74
|-10.77
|-8.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.74
|-10.77
|-8.36
|Diluted EPS
|-9.74
|-10.77
|-8.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited