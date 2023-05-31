Manipal Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 25.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 75.4% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Manipal Finance shares closed at 7.03 on April 12, 2023 (BSE)