    Manipal Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manipal Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 25.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 75.4% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Manipal Finance shares closed at 7.03 on April 12, 2023 (BSE)

    Manipal Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.070.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.070.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.02-0.02
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.03-0.02
    Interest0.030.071.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.04-1.21
    Exceptional Items----1.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.04-0.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.04-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.04-0.21
    Equity Share Capital8.388.388.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm