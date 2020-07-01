Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.09 crore, up 83.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.09 crore in March 2020 up 83.19% from Rs. 48.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2020 up 184.13% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2020 up 1521.28% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2019.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 73.95 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 163.17% returns over the last 6 months and 150.68% over the last 12 months.