you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.09 crore, up 83.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.09 crore in March 2020 up 83.19% from Rs. 48.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2020 up 184.13% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2020 up 1521.28% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2019.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 73.95 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 163.17% returns over the last 6 months and 150.68% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations88.0961.9448.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations88.0961.9448.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.8037.4437.37
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.844.08-1.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.066.356.48
Depreciation2.102.061.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.249.105.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.062.90-1.39
Other Income0.450.660.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.523.56-1.19
Interest2.462.542.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.051.02-3.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.051.02-3.71
Tax-2.00-0.642.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.051.65-6.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.051.65-6.01
Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.191.04-3.80
Diluted EPS3.191.04-3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.191.04-3.80
Diluted EPS3.191.04-3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Drugs #Mangalam Drugs & Organics #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.