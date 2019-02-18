Mandhana Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mandhana Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore in December 2018 down 0.97% from Rs. 82.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2018 up 99.02% from Rs. 554.42 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2018 up 100.35% from Rs. 502.81 crore in December 2017.
Mandhana Ind shares closed at 2.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Mandhana Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.59
|58.25
|82.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.59
|58.25
|82.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.05
|13.85
|43.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.79
|1.27
|33.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.89
|16.36
|17.54
|Depreciation
|9.95
|10.00
|9.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.10
|31.51
|490.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.61
|-14.72
|-512.98
|Other Income
|0.44
|2.06
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.17
|-12.66
|-512.80
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|41.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.17
|-12.66
|-554.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.17
|-12.66
|-554.42
|Tax
|-2.74
|-1.60
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.43
|-11.06
|-554.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.43
|-11.06
|-554.42
|Equity Share Capital
|33.12
|33.12
|33.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-981.05
|-973.40
|-907.83
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-3.48
|-167.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-3.48
|-167.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-3.48
|-167.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-3.48
|-167.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited