Mandhana Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore in December 2018 down 0.97% from Rs. 82.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2018 up 99.02% from Rs. 554.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2018 up 100.35% from Rs. 502.81 crore in December 2017.

Mandhana Ind shares closed at 2.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)