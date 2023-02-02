English
    Man Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.69 crore, up 170.05% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 221.69 crore in December 2022 up 170.05% from Rs. 82.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in December 2022 up 46.2% from Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2021.
    Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.Man Infra shares closed at 73.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -38.73% over the last 12 months.
    Man Infraconstruction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.69122.4282.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.69122.4282.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.4930.2215.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.236.966.80
    Depreciation1.901.691.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.2259.0930.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8624.4628.19
    Other Income17.2439.7713.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.1064.2342.03
    Interest1.640.810.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.4663.4241.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.4663.4241.95
    Tax14.768.7010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7054.7231.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7054.7231.95
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2574.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.470.86
    Diluted EPS1.261.470.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.470.86
    Diluted EPS1.261.470.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
