Man Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.69 crore, up 170.05% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 221.69 122.42 82.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 221.69 122.42 82.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 105.49 30.22 15.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.23 6.96 6.80 Depreciation 1.90 1.69 1.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 60.22 59.09 30.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.86 24.46 28.19 Other Income 17.24 39.77 13.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.10 64.23 42.03 Interest 1.64 0.81 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.46 63.42 41.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 61.46 63.42 41.95 Tax 14.76 8.70 10.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.70 54.72 31.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.70 54.72 31.95 Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 74.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.26 1.47 0.86 Diluted EPS 1.26 1.47 0.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.26 1.47 0.86 Diluted EPS 1.26 1.47 0.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited