    Malabar Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 54.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malabar Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 499.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

    Malabar Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

    Malabar Trading shares closed at 3.36 on February 04, 2016 (BSE)

    Malabar Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8511.4019.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8511.4019.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.9812.0719.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.00--0.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.85-0.69-0.08
    Other Income3.95--0.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.80-0.690.80
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.80-0.690.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.80-0.690.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.80-0.690.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.80-0.690.80
    Equity Share Capital20.0920.0920.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-0.340.40
    Diluted EPS2.39-0.340.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-0.340.40
    Diluted EPS2.39-0.340.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Malabar Trading #Malabar Trading Company #Results #trading
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:25 pm