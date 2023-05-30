Malabar Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 54.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 499.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

Malabar Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Malabar Trading shares closed at 3.36 on February 04, 2016 (BSE)