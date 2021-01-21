MARKET NEWS

Majesco Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 92.64% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majesco are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2020 up 92.64% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.76 crore in December 2020 up 3127.91% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in December 2020 up 2621.26% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

Majesco EPS has increased to Rs. 9.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

Majesco shares closed at 30.10 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -92.21% returns over the last 6 months and -92.64% over the last 12 months.

Majesco
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.972.122.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.972.122.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.342.562.30
Depreciation0.150.180.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.510.781.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.97-1.40-1.02
Other Income33.443.692.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.412.291.11
Interest----0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.412.291.03
Exceptional Items2.503,234.32--
P/L Before Tax36.913,236.611.03
Tax9.15725.770.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.762,510.840.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.762,510.840.86
Equity Share Capital14.3114.9414.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.27859.800.30
Diluted EPS9.27851.200.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.70840.310.30
Diluted EPS9.27851.200.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

