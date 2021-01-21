Majesco Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 92.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2020 up 92.64% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.76 crore in December 2020 up 3127.91% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in December 2020 up 2621.26% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

Majesco EPS has increased to Rs. 9.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

Majesco shares closed at 30.10 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -92.21% returns over the last 6 months and -92.64% over the last 12 months.