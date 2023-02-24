Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore in December 2022 up 32.14% from Rs. 840.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.99 crore in December 2022 up 238.82% from Rs. 43.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 104.74 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 387.55 on February 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.77% returns over the last 6 months and 97.18% over the last 12 months.