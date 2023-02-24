English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore in December 2022 up 32.14% from Rs. 840.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.99 crore in December 2022 up 238.82% from Rs. 43.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 104.74 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 387.55 on February 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.77% returns over the last 6 months and 97.18% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,110.951,208.39840.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,110.951,208.39840.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials633.76697.96438.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.29-14.4216.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.33103.26107.62
    Depreciation35.5134.2729.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.13253.46178.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.52133.8569.15
    Other Income12.874.595.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.39138.4474.80
    Interest4.533.383.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.86135.0670.98
    Exceptional Items37.87---12.75
    P/L Before Tax171.73135.0658.23
    Tax25.7434.6815.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities145.99100.3843.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period145.99100.3843.09
    Equity Share Capital379.32379.32379.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.651.14
    Diluted EPS3.842.651.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.651.14
    Diluted EPS3.842.651.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
    first published: Feb 24, 2023 12:22 pm