Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 116.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2023 up 116.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2023 down 320300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.14 crore in March 2023 down 147233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 4.20 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.71% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.