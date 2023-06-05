English
    Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 116.82% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2023 up 116.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2023 down 320300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.14 crore in March 2023 down 147233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Lypsa Gems shares closed at 4.20 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.71% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.

    Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.403.503.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.403.503.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.383.754.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.36-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.080.02-0.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.210.02-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.210.02-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.210.02-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-44.210.02-0.04
    Tax0.00---0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.220.02-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.220.02-0.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-44.220.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.000.010.00
    Diluted EPS-15.000.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.000.010.00
    Diluted EPS-15.000.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 10:22 am