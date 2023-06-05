Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 116.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2023 up 116.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2023 down 320300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.14 crore in March 2023 down 147233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
Lypsa Gems shares closed at 4.20 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.71% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.
|Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.40
|3.50
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.40
|3.50
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.38
|3.75
|4.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.36
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.08
|0.02
|-0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.21
|0.02
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.21
|0.02
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.21
|0.02
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.21
|0.02
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.22
|0.02
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.22
|0.02
|-0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.22
|0.02
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|29.48
|29.48
|29.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-15.00
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-15.00
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited