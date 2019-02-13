Lyka Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in December 2018 down 43.38% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 225.46% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 76.96% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 22.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -63.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.96
|6.14
|15.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.96
|6.14
|15.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.19
|2.38
|6.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|0.15
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.03
|0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|2.44
|2.67
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.56
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.07
|1.91
|2.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-2.33
|1.77
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.31
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-2.03
|2.37
|Interest
|1.19
|1.21
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-3.23
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-3.23
|0.98
|Tax
|0.10
|-0.03
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|-3.20
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|-3.20
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|28.14
|28.14
|28.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-1.15
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-1.15
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-1.15
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-1.15
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited