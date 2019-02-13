Lyka Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in December 2018 down 43.38% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 225.46% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 76.96% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 22.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -63.68% over the last 12 months.