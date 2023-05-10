L&T Q4 net profit spikes 10% to Rs 3,987 crore, misses estimates

L&T

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on May 10 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 3,987 crore, up 10 percent compared to Rs 3,621 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 58,335 crore, registering a growth of 10 percent from Rs 52,851 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The share of international revenues during the quarter was 39 percent.

As per a Moneycontrol poll, the company’s consolidated revenue for the March quarter was expected to come in at Rs 58,839.13 crore, a growth of 11.3 percent YoY. Net profit was expected to rise 1.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,182.10 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share, for the approval of shareholders.

The company said the order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 76,099 crore, registering a growth of 3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International orders were at

Rs 36,046 crore that constituted 47 percent of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group is at Rs 399,526 crore as on March 31, 2023, with international orders having a share of 28 percent, L&T said. The order book of Rs 399,526 crore represents a growth of 12 percent over Rs 357,595 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Infra project segment

L&T in a statement said the segment achieved customer revenues of Rs 7,916 crore during the quarter, recording a healthy growth of 18 percent y-o-y. The EBITDA margin of the segment at 9.1 percent for the year that improved compared to 7.8 percent over previous year, primarily on account of execution cost efficiencies.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.)