L&T Finance Holdings Q4 PAT seen up 46.3% YoY to Rs. 594 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Financials - NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Finance Holdings to report net profit at Rs. 594 crore up 46.3% year-on-year (up 2.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,494 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,248.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.