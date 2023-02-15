Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 32.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in December 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 199.55% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 176.83% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.