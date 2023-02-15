English
    Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 32.79% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in December 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 199.55% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 176.83% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

    Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.

    Lovable Lingerie
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8327.7429.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8327.7429.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7713.8111.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.511.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.13-5.82-2.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.585.815.73
    Depreciation0.420.370.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2811.1610.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.321.903.05
    Other Income0.750.220.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.572.123.68
    Interest0.010.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.582.073.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.582.073.66
    Tax-0.930.341.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.651.742.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.651.742.66
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.791.171.80
    Diluted EPS-1.791.171.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.791.171.80
    Diluted EPS-1.791.171.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am