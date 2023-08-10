English
    Lokesh Machines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore, up 0.51% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lokesh Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore in June 2023 up 0.51% from Rs. 50.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 5.26% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 0.99% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022.

    Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

    Lokesh Machines shares closed at 201.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.13% returns over the last 6 months and 96.53% over the last 12 months.

    Lokesh Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3067.0050.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3067.0050.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7040.5129.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.68-4.72-4.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8512.3210.47
    Depreciation2.392.352.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.719.767.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.336.793.66
    Other Income0.400.620.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.737.413.87
    Interest2.642.492.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.094.921.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.094.921.01
    Tax0.331.960.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.762.960.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.762.960.72
    Equity Share Capital17.9017.9017.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.431.650.40
    Diluted EPS0.431.650.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.431.650.40
    Diluted EPS0.431.650.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

