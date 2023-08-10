Lokesh Machines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore, up 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.30 crore in June 2023 up 0.51% from Rs. 50.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 5.26% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 0.99% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 201.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.13% returns over the last 6 months and 96.53% over the last 12 months.