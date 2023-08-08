English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.12 crore, up 122.8% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 113.12 crore in June 2023 up 122.8% from Rs. 50.77 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in June 2023 up 20.17% from Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2022.
    Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.Lloyds Steels shares closed at 50.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 165.09% returns over the last 6 months and 226.86% over the last 12 months.
    Lloyds Steels Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.12173.8550.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.12173.8550.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.11104.8824.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.7338.27-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.045.813.75
    Depreciation0.670.770.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1412.0010.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8912.1111.93
    Other Income1.951.251.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8313.3613.33
    Interest0.951.250.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8812.1112.58
    Exceptional Items-----2.50
    P/L Before Tax14.8812.1110.08
    Tax2.045.70--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.846.4210.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.846.4210.08
    Equity Share Capital106.3798.8798.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.280.11
    Diluted EPS0.120.220.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.280.11
    Diluted EPS0.120.220.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Steels #Lloyds Steels Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!