English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LKP Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 69.54% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

    LKP Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8321.4722.20
    Other Operating Income0.14--0.32
    Total Income From Operations19.9621.4722.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.438.267.72
    Depreciation0.700.600.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.020.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.239.709.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.582.894.51
    Other Income0.290.120.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.863.014.69
    Interest0.650.540.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.212.474.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.212.474.08
    Tax0.340.731.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.881.742.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.881.742.88
    Equity Share Capital15.0414.9714.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.240.39
    Diluted EPS0.120.230.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.240.39
    Diluted EPS0.120.230.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited