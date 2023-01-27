LKP Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 69.54% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

