Liberty Shoes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in December 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 151.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.92% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.

Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2021.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 241.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.66% over the last 12 months.