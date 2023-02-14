English
    Liberty Shoes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Liberty Shoes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in December 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 151.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.92% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.

    Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2021.

    Liberty Shoes shares closed at 241.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.66% over the last 12 months.

    Liberty Shoes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.52168.51151.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.52168.51151.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.6867.9645.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.3629.0816.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.55-24.3520.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8826.5922.19
    Depreciation7.317.127.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.9151.5731.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9410.549.49
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9610.579.49
    Interest3.362.553.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.598.016.20
    Exceptional Items-0.110.03-0.04
    P/L Before Tax2.488.056.16
    Tax0.632.171.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.855.885.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.855.885.00
    Equity Share Capital17.0417.0417.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.093.452.93
    Diluted EPS1.093.452.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.093.452.93
    Diluted EPS1.093.452.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

