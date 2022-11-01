LG Balakrishnan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:
Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 552.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 77.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.14 crore in September 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 106.85 crore in September 2021.
LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.72 in September 2021.
|LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 762.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.14% over the last 12 months.
|LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|545.02
|487.04
|552.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|545.02
|487.04
|552.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|254.70
|224.35
|267.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.58
|2.44
|-16.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.01
|71.14
|75.47
|Depreciation
|18.21
|18.14
|19.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.81
|108.84
|120.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.87
|62.13
|85.25
|Other Income
|5.06
|3.48
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.93
|65.61
|87.31
|Interest
|1.32
|1.06
|1.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|83.61
|64.56
|85.86
|Exceptional Items
|1.32
|9.44
|17.72
|P/L Before Tax
|84.93
|73.99
|103.57
|Tax
|20.08
|18.72
|25.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.85
|55.28
|77.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.85
|55.28
|77.59
|Equity Share Capital
|31.39
|31.39
|31.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.66
|17.61
|24.72
|Diluted EPS
|20.66
|17.61
|24.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.66
|17.61
|24.72
|Diluted EPS
|20.66
|17.61
|24.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited