LG Balakrishnan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 552.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 77.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.14 crore in September 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 106.85 crore in September 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.72 in September 2021.