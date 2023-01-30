English
    LG Balakrishnan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore in December 2022 up 1.24% from Rs. 573.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.93 crore in December 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2021.

    LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations581.03577.98573.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations581.03577.98573.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials292.30272.15274.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.390.15-15.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.9880.1274.48
    Depreciation19.8819.7421.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.17123.56124.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.1082.2594.51
    Other Income5.955.062.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.0587.3297.16
    Interest1.721.372.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.3485.9594.62
    Exceptional Items1.511.32--
    P/L Before Tax92.8587.2794.62
    Tax20.6520.0823.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.2067.1971.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.2067.1971.14
    Minority Interest-0.05-0.09-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.1567.1071.08
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.9821.3722.66
    Diluted EPS22.9821.3722.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.9821.3722.66
    Diluted EPS22.9821.3722.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
