Le Lavoir Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 88.74% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Le Lavoir are:Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 88.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 90.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Le Lavoir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.
|Le Lavoir shares closed at 28.20 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.69% returns over the last 6 months and -48.59% over the last 12 months.
|Le Lavoir
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|0.20
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|0.20
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.17
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.15
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.08
|0.21
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.08
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|-0.08
|0.21
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.02
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|-0.06
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|-0.06
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.24
|3.24
|3.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|-0.18
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|-0.18
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|-0.18
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|-0.18
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited