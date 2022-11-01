Larsen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,762.61 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42,762.61 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 34,772.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,228.97 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 1,819.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,270.63 crore in September 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 4,527.01 crore in September 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 15.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.95 in September 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 2,023.95 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.68% over the last 12 months.