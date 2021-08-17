MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lancer Containe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore, up 98.05% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore in June 2021 up 98.05% from Rs. 51.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021 up 15.81% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2021 up 8.72% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2020.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2020.

Close

Lancer Containe shares closed at 179.90 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 130.49% returns over the last 6 months and 336.65% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations101.15111.4151.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations101.15111.4151.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials92.01103.5742.67
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---1.02--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.292.101.94
Depreciation2.183.002.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.011.210.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.662.563.43
Other Income0.520.820.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.183.383.73
Interest0.720.840.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.462.532.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.462.532.97
Tax0.930.530.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.542.002.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.542.002.19
Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.521.992.18
Diluted EPS2.521.992.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.521.992.18
Diluted EPS2.521.992.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.