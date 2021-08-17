Lancer Containe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore, up 98.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.15 crore in June 2021 up 98.05% from Rs. 51.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021 up 15.81% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2021 up 8.72% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2020.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2020.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 179.90 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 130.49% returns over the last 6 months and 336.65% over the last 12 months.