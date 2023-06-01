English
    Lancer Containe Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.95 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.95 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 234.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.89% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2022.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.95177.23234.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.95177.23234.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.79151.28214.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.25-3.55-3.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.604.092.75
    Depreciation5.344.422.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.771.711.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1919.2916.00
    Other Income4.320.870.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5120.1616.92
    Interest4.024.010.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4916.1416.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4916.1416.31
    Tax4.522.534.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9713.6211.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9713.6211.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.9713.6211.63
    Equity Share Capital30.7830.1430.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.812.263.86
    Diluted EPS1.782.263.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.812.263.86
    Diluted EPS1.782.263.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

