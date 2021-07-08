Kwality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore in March 2021 down 0.57% from Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 439.93 crore in March 2021 down 4300.65% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021 down 181.46% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)