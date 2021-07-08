Kwality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore in March 2021 down 0.57% from Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 439.93 crore in March 2021 down 4300.65% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021 down 181.46% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.
Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Kwality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.07
|29.60
|34.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.07
|29.60
|34.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.61
|22.17
|27.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|-0.09
|-1.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.29
|2.35
|Depreciation
|-4.30
|7.39
|8.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|150.91
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.28
|200.13
|7.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|-352.20
|-10.52
|Other Income
|-2.10
|2.42
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-349.78
|-10.00
|Interest
|260.11
|726.85
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-260.06
|-1,076.62
|-10.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-260.06
|-1,076.62
|-10.00
|Tax
|179.87
|0.47
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-439.93
|-1,077.10
|-10.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-439.93
|-1,077.10
|-10.00
|Equity Share Capital
|24.14
|24.14
|24.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.23
|-44.63
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-18.23
|-44.63
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.23
|-44.63
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-18.23
|-44.63
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited