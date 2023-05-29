Kwality Pharmac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore in March 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2023 down 172.46% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2023 down 27.2% from Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022.

Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 260.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.