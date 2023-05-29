Kwality Pharmac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore in March 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2023 down 172.46% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2023 down 27.2% from Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022.
Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 260.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.80
|56.01
|64.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.80
|56.01
|64.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.58
|23.89
|28.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.08
|-3.30
|3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.87
|8.03
|5.84
|Depreciation
|4.42
|3.54
|2.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.74
|12.22
|9.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.10
|11.63
|13.48
|Other Income
|1.46
|0.35
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.56
|11.98
|15.08
|Interest
|1.67
|1.95
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.89
|10.03
|14.06
|Exceptional Items
|-16.53
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.64
|10.03
|14.06
|Tax
|-2.28
|2.80
|3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.36
|7.23
|10.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.36
|7.23
|10.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.38
|10.38
|10.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|171.38
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|6.92
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|6.92
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|6.92
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|6.92
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited