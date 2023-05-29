English
    Kwality Pharmac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore in March 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2023 down 172.46% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2023 down 27.2% from Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022.

    Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 260.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kwality Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.8056.0164.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.8056.0164.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5823.8928.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.08-3.303.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.878.035.84
    Depreciation4.423.542.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7412.229.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.1011.6313.48
    Other Income1.460.351.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5611.9815.08
    Interest1.671.951.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.8910.0314.06
    Exceptional Items-16.53----
    P/L Before Tax-9.6410.0314.06
    Tax-2.282.803.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.367.2310.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.367.2310.15
    Equity Share Capital10.3810.3810.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----171.38
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.156.929.78
    Diluted EPS-7.156.92--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.156.929.78
    Diluted EPS-7.156.92--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am