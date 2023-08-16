Kutch Minerals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 0.64% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 4.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Kutch Minerals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

Kutch Minerals shares closed at 22.14 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.