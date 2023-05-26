English
    Kriti Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 18.33% from Rs. 159.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2023 up 910.36% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 315.45% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

    Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 113.45 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.46% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.

    Kriti Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.35256.15159.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.35256.15159.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.35195.29149.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.7025.31-14.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.017.406.62
    Depreciation2.312.412.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0417.8614.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.357.881.04
    Other Income0.210.040.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.567.921.62
    Interest5.343.994.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.223.93-2.53
    Exceptional Items----1.17
    P/L Before Tax8.223.93-1.37
    Tax-7.71-0.580.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.924.51-1.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.924.51-1.97
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.210.91-0.40
    Diluted EPS3.210.91-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.210.91-0.40
    Diluted EPS3.210.91-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kriti Ind #Kriti Industries (India) #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am