Kriti Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.55 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.55 crore in June 2023 up 52.31% from Rs. 183.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2023 up 183.37% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.14 crore in June 2023 up 740.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 130.45 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.07% returns over the last 6 months and 76.52% over the last 12 months.