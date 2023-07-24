Kriti Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.55 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.55 crore in June 2023 up 52.31% from Rs. 183.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2023 up 183.37% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.14 crore in June 2023 up 740.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

    Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 130.45 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.07% returns over the last 6 months and 76.52% over the last 12 months.

    Kriti Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.55188.35183.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.55188.35183.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.31174.35146.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.10-28.7023.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.358.016.79
    Depreciation2.842.312.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3019.0412.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6513.35-8.30
    Other Income0.640.213.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3013.56-5.05
    Interest4.875.343.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.438.22-8.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.438.22-8.97
    Tax2.72-7.710.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7115.92-9.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7115.92-9.25
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.553.21-1.86
    Diluted EPS1.553.21-1.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.553.21-1.86
    Diluted EPS1.553.21-1.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

