KRBL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.29 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.29 crore in March 2020 down 11.18% from Rs. 1,196.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.12 crore in March 2020 up 9.71% from Rs. 136.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.95 crore in March 2020 up 2.46% from Rs. 232.24 crore in March 2019.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2019.

KRBL shares closed at 251.60 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -24.81% over the last 12 months.