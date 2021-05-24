Kothari Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.03 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.03 crore in March 2021 up 7.18% from Rs. 66.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021 up 65.98% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021 up 52.64% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2020.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2020.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 42.20 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)