Kore Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022 up 11861.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Kore Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

