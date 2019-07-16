KNR Constructions Q1 PAT may dip 22.3% YoY to Rs. 57.5 cr: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects KNR Constructions to report net profit at Rs. 57.5 crore down 22.3% year-on-year (down 38.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 610 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 100.7 crore.

