KMF Builders Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in December 2021 up 18.54% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 0.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

KMF Builders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

KMF Builders shares closed at 6.27 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 131.37% returns over the last 6 months and 27.70% over the last 12 months.