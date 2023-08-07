English
    KM Sugar Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.17 crore, up 83.35% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.17 crore in June 2023 up 83.35% from Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in June 2023 up 260.65% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2023 up 126.24% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

    KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 26.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.

    KM Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.1790.57136.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.1790.57136.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.41277.9036.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.570.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks125.68-226.5371.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.565.473.46
    Depreciation5.725.053.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7828.3614.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.93-0.256.97
    Other Income1.114.381.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.044.138.65
    Interest5.323.623.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.720.514.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.720.514.72
    Tax4.53-0.131.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.190.643.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.190.643.38
    Equity Share Capital18.4018.4018.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.320.070.37
    Diluted EPS1.320.070.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.320.070.37
    Diluted EPS1.320.070.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

