KM Sugar Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.17 crore, up 83.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.17 crore in June 2023 up 83.35% from Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in June 2023 up 260.65% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2023 up 126.24% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 26.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.