    KM Sugar Mills Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore in June 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 170.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 down 75.82% from Rs. 13.98 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

    KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

    KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 29.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.

    KM Sugar Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.99105.87170.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.99105.87170.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.59282.5629.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.180.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.93-215.95100.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.464.123.26
    Depreciation3.624.073.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0624.4710.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.976.4221.71
    Other Income1.685.381.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6511.8023.04
    Interest3.932.864.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.728.9418.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.728.9418.73
    Tax1.342.104.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.386.8413.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.386.8413.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.386.8413.98
    Equity Share Capital18.4018.4018.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.741.52
    Diluted EPS0.370.741.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.741.52
    Diluted EPS0.370.741.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
