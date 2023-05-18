Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, down 45.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2023 down 45.92% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 108.47% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.97% from Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022.
Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 143.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.
|Kiran Vyapar
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|21.42
|38.04
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.06
|0.12
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|21.48
|38.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.33
|0.01
|1.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.85
|2.06
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|3.71
|7.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.00
|15.88
|25.90
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.12
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.15
|16.00
|26.16
|Interest
|2.27
|1.82
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.88
|14.18
|24.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|2.88
|14.18
|24.98
|Tax
|1.60
|-1.63
|1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|15.81
|23.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|15.81
|23.00
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|-0.29
|0.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.07
|5.44
|-2.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.73
|20.97
|20.47
|Equity Share Capital
|26.98
|26.98
|26.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|7.88
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|7.88
|7.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|7.88
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|7.88
|7.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited