    Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, down 45.92% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2023 down 45.92% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 108.47% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.97% from Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 143.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.

    Kiran Vyapar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6321.4238.04
    Other Operating Income0.000.060.12
    Total Income From Operations20.6321.4838.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.330.011.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.01-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.852.06
    Depreciation0.060.061.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.09-0.02-0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.383.717.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0015.8825.90
    Other Income0.150.120.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1516.0026.16
    Interest2.271.821.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.8814.1824.89
    Exceptional Items----0.10
    P/L Before Tax2.8814.1824.98
    Tax1.60-1.631.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.2815.8123.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.2815.8123.00
    Minority Interest0.06-0.290.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.075.44-2.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.7320.9720.47
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.667.887.44
    Diluted EPS-0.667.887.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.667.887.44
    Diluted EPS-0.667.887.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 11:22 am