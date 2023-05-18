Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, down 45.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2023 down 45.92% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 108.47% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.97% from Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 143.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.