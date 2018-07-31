KIC Metaliks standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 239.37 crore

KIC Metaliks has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 239.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × KIC Metaliks has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 239.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 156.26 crore and net profit was Rs 2.69 crore. KIC Metaliks shares closed at 238.65 on July 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 89.40% over the last 12 months. KIC Metaliks Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 239.37 193.02 156.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 239.37 193.02 156.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 115.31 99.40 73.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 96.51 51.06 74.79 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.37 20.10 -4.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.74 3.68 2.64 Depreciation 1.95 1.96 2.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.76 6.19 4.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.72 10.63 4.21 Other Income 0.11 2.45 0.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.83 13.08 4.44 Interest 2.43 3.76 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.40 9.31 3.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.40 9.31 3.86 Tax 2.99 5.84 1.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.40 3.48 2.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.40 3.48 2.69 Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.24 4.90 3.79 Diluted EPS 13.24 4.90 3.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.24 4.90 3.79 Diluted EPS 13.24 4.90 3.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm