Khaitan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in December 2020 down 5.61% from Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 99.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Khaitan shares closed at 20.10 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)