Kernex Micro Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2019 up 8% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2019 up 66.96% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2019 down 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 27.30 on October 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 33.17% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:20 pm