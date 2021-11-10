Kennametal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore in September 2021 up 33.2% from Rs. 178.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021 up 159.63% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.00 crore in September 2021 up 82.17% from Rs. 25.80 crore in September 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.96 in September 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,447.40 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.17% returns over the last 6 months and 85.97% over the last 12 months.