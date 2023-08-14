KDDL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in June 2023 up 28.59% from Rs. 69.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2023 down 23% from Rs. 18.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.86% from Rs. 27.43 crore in June 2022.

KDDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.54 in June 2022.

KDDL shares closed at 1,845.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.11% returns over the last 6 months and 140.34% over the last 12 months.